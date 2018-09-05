Lane Lambert embracing his QB role as he won Player of the Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — In sports coaches always preach to stay ready, you never know what can happen to a player. For the TCA Lions that situation came to light when starting quarterback, Matt Spurgeon went down with a broken jaw. There was really no backup plan in place as to who would play quarterback, but in stepped the hard-throwing right-hander on the baseball diamond, Lane Lamberth.

A wide receiver all of his high school career, he was suddenly put into the quarterback position and had to learn everything from scratch. He’s adapted well, this past Friday he threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns against Adamsville helping him earn the Player of the Week honors.

Also helping him stay motivated and do well, is the thought of his brother, Matt Spurgeon and the pain he’s going through.

“He had an accident and broke his jaw and I had to step in and it’s been a pretty difficult transition but nothing as difficult as I know the pain he’s going through so I think of him at practice every day and everything I do, I do it for him, he’s my motivation,” Lamberth said.