Little Free Libraries provide free books for students

SELMER, Tenn.— Little Free Libraries can be found all over the world… and now they’ve made their way to another town in West Tennessee.

“Reading opens up the doors for many opportunities this is just one way to get to them,” John Huff, a Boy Scout, said.

It all started with the Tennessee Department of Health, “Our goal is to give access to quality reading material to minority children and children who may not be able to access these types of materials,” Beth Hamilton with the McNairy Health Department said.

The Department of Health provided a $5,000 grant for the project.

Lashell Moore helped write the grant… but is also a teacher in McNairy County and hopes these libraries help in the classroom, “I’m hoping to see literacy scores go up, that is our main focus that is our main goal, especially among our minority children.”

Each box is decorated for a different children’s book.

John Huff is a scout working to become an eagle scout, “I’m hoping it spawns an interest for them, in reading.”

Students can come day or night to use the library… but remember if you take a book… leave a book.

You can find these little free libraries all over Selmer in eight different locations and in the coming weeks they’ll all get a school supplies bucket as well so you can pick up pens, pencils or anything else you might need.