Local man is recognized as a hero after saving woman from house fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a frightening Sunday afternoon back on August 26th for Heather Patterson. Her house catching fire, her mother still inside.

“I run outside called 9-1-1, and as I’m speaking to the dispatch, I’m screaming,” said Patterson. “Nobody was outside. Screaming for help, screaming for help!”

She says if wasn’t for her neighbor Colin Ross, it could have been much worse.

“He didn’t hesitate, he didn’t hesitate to ask me questions, and he just told me, he literally just told me he was doing what God was telling him to do,” said Patterson.

She says she was grateful that neither Colin nor her mother were seriously hurt.

“As I ran around outside, I open that door, and her mom met me at the door,” said Ross. “So I picked her mama up.”

Patterson shared a Facebook post about the local hero who saved her mother’s life letting everyone know the hero that he is

“I felt like me thanking him in the picture I posted to share on Facebook, about him being my hero… saving my mothers life,” said Patterson. “She’s all I have left.”

As for Patterson’s mother, she is doing well, although still in a delicate state as she’s disabled.

“I’m in shock still, I’m blessed, I’m getting chill bumps,” said Patterson. “My house might be a total loss, it was my grandparents house, but my mother is still alive thanks to him.”

And although the home that was passed down from her grandmother is gone, Patterson is forever thankful she didn’t lose something even more valuable.

“Our community needs to realize that heroes are everywhere and you might not even know it,” said Patterson.

Patterson says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.