Mugshots : Madison County : 9/04/18 – 9/05/18

1/21 Bryan Chism Violation of parole

2/21 Bobby Graves Aggravated domestic assault

3/21 Cody Roberts Harassment

4/21 Darren Harris Assault, harassment, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/21 Devin Williams Violation of community corrections

6/21 Earnest Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/21 Erica Kidd Shoplifting

8/21 Frederick Martin Aggravated assault



9/21 Jayla Permenter Failure to appear

10/21 Jermal Marable Violation of parole, failure to appear

11/21 Jordan McKinney Violation of probation

12/21 Kasey Bargery Simple domestic assault



13/21 Kiana Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/21 Kidrecus Giles Failure to appear

15/21 Lionel Champion Violation of parole

16/21 Melissa Pitcher Shoplifting



17/21 Micheal Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/21 Netanya Noonan Driving on revoked license

19/21 Rennee Gabel Vandalism

20/21 Samuel McAlister Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/21 Zhane Torres Violation of probation











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/05/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.