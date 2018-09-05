Mugshots : Madison County : 9/04/18 – 9/05/18 September 5, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/21Bryan Chism Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Bobby Graves Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Cody Roberts Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Darren Harris Assault, harassment, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Devin Williams Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Earnest Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Erica Kidd Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Frederick Martin Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Jayla Permenter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Jermal Marable Violation of parole, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Jordan McKinney Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Kasey Bargery Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Kiana Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Kidrecus Giles Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Lionel Champion Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Melissa Pitcher Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Micheal Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Netanya Noonan Driving on revoked license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Rennee Gabel Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Samuel McAlister Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Zhane Torres Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/05/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore