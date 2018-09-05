TBI public information officer for West TN resigns after internal investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A public information officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resigned after an internal investigation.

Micheal Jones resigned Aug. 29 after an internal investigation, according to the TBI.

Jones started in September 2017 as the bureau’s public information officer for the western region of the state.

The findings of the investigation into Jones have not been released.

TBI public information officer Josh DeVine provided the following statement Wednesday:

“In accordance with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation policy, the agency placed Micheal Jones on administrative leave on June 26th, due to his potential involvement in a criminal investigation concerning Jason Locke. Upon completion of the criminal investigation last month, an internal investigation was launched regarding Mr. Jones. That investigation was concluded last week, and the findings were given to Director Rausch for his review. On August 29th, Micheal Jones resigned his position.”

Locke was under investigation for possible misuse of funds after an alleged affair with an employee at the state department of mental health. Locke resigned but was recently cleared of any wrongdoing.