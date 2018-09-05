Thomas Wayne Spence

WBBJ Staff,

Funeral services and Masonic Rites for Thomas “Tom” Wayne Spence, age 77 of Dresden will be held on Friday, September 7th in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in Macks Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Kylan Mann will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 6th at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday, from 12:00 noon until service time at 2:00 PM. 
Tom Spence was born on July 27, 1941 to the late Leland and Millie Caudle Spence in Martin, TN. He is survived by his daughter; Janet (Mike) Peeler, his brothers; Mike (Susan) Spence, Bill (Elaine) Spence, his grandchildren; Kayla Rene (Jeremy) Keathley, Chris (Marissa) Peeler, Dillion Quinton, his great grandchildren; Nora Keathley, Ollie Keathley, Charlotte Peeler and his sister-in-law; Gertie Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his wife; Judy Parker Spence, his daughter; Kimberly Dawn Spence, and his grand son; Luke Quinton. Mr. Tom was a member of Central Baptist Church in Martin and an active Mason for over 50 years