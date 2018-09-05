Thomas Wayne Spence

Funeral services and Masonic Rites for Thomas “Tom” Wayne Spence, age 77 of Dresden will be held on Friday, September 7th in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in Macks Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Kylan Mann will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 6th at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday, from 12:00 noon until service time at 2:00 PM.

Tom Spence was born on July 27, 1941 to the late Leland and Millie Caudle Spence in Martin, TN. He is survived by his daughter; Janet (Mike) Peeler, his brothers; Mike (Susan) Spence, Bill (Elaine) Spence, his grandchildren; Kayla Rene (Jeremy) Keathley, Chris (Marissa) Peeler, Dillion Quinton, his great grandchildren; Nora Keathley, Ollie Keathley, Charlotte Peeler and his sister-in-law; Gertie Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his wife; Judy Parker Spence, his daughter; Kimberly Dawn Spence, and his grand son; Luke Quinton. Mr. Tom was a member of Central Baptist Church in Martin and an active Mason for over 50 years