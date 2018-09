Ca’Myri Renee Moffitt

Graveside services for , age 2 months, of Lexington, Tennessee will be held on Monday September 10, 2018 at Lexington Cemetery.

Ca’Myri passed away Friday, August 31, 2018 at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.