Commercial Videographer/Editor — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV, ABC/CBS 7 in Jackson, Tennessee, is accepting applications for a Commercial Videographer/Editor.

The successful applicant must be experienced with Photoshop, Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere non-linear editing; Adobe After Effects, as well as proficient with lighting and shooting video with broadcast quality equipment. Understanding of video format conversions and upload/download of materials is essential.

The position requires creativity, an eye for visual composition and high quality video production, as well as the ability to initiate ideas and deal with commercial clients. Must be a self-starter with the ability to solve problems if and when they occur.

Some writing is involved. This position will also shoot and edit station promotions, create weekly Community Calendar, Crime Stoppers, as well as daily in- and out-of-house commercial submissions to master control.

This is a full-time position.

WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer.

Send resume and reel to:

WBBJ-TV

Wayne Thing

Program Operations Mgr.

346 Muse St.

Jackson, TN 38301

Email: wthing@wbbjtv.com