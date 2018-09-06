Families beat down cancer with a hammer for Car Bash for Cancer

MARTIN, Tenn.–Families and community members are beating down cancer with a hammer.

It’s all for the 10th Annual Car Bash for Cancer at the Tennessee Soybean Festival. Contestants pay $1 for five swings or $10 for five minutes.

All proceeds go towards the American Cancer Society.

“A lot of it is you watch people take out aggression and this is just another way to get back at it. My logo for this thing is getting back and getting even,” said Lynn Harper with Car Bash for Cancer.

Organizers expect to raise $3,000 from the event.