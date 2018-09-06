Families enjoy live shark experiences at TN Soybean Festival

MARTIN, Tenn.–An event at the annual Tennessee Soybean Festival will have you chomping at the bit and its not fair food! It’s live shark experiences.

Children and families watched a diver swimming with sharks. Diver Phillip Peters says he has no fear when diving.

“I get bit sometimes and after you get bit then you have a couple shows where your like ‘ooh!’ but otherwise I’m actually pretty relaxed in there,” said Peters.

The live shark experience is free will go on all weekend with four shows on Saturday.