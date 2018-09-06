Hit-or-Miss Showers and Thunderstorms Again on Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, September 6th

Nearly every county in West Tennessee has had rain falling at some point this afternoon but the overall coverage of these showers remains somewhat isolated. We’ll continue to deal with the potential for brief heavy downpours through the evening as what’s left of Gordon meanders off farther west in Arkansas.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee will continue to put down briefly heavy rainfall in the area through the early evening hours before quieter conditions come back after midnight. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop only to the lower 70s by sunrise Friday morning.

Be prepared for another heavy downpour tomorrow! Like today, West Tennessee will be dealing with passing showers and thunderstorms from the later hours of the morning through the early evening. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Wetter weather is looking more likely this weekend with a potential for 1″ or more of rain to fall between now and Monday. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com