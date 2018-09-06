Jackson International Food & Art Festival coming up Sept. 29

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready for food, fun and culture. The Jackson International Food and Art Festival is coming up Saturday, Sept. 29.

“This is a way to celebrate the diversity of our community,” Dr. Sandra Dee, festival co-chair, said. “It’s a time for which you could interact with the different cultures here in Jackson”

The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, on the Court Square in downtown Jackson.

Dee released details about the event Thursday at a news conference at Jackson City Hall. “There will be a colorful parade of nations,” she said. “There are different foods from different countries and vendors, and of course there will be performances.”

Enjoy music, storytelling and dancing. Guests can also sample food, check out artwork, and purchase cultural items. “We have over 120 different cultures, international people, that make Jackson Tennessee their home,” Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said.

Gist said the festival is a day to celebrate the international community. “This is a day where they all get together, have a great time, showcase all their talent and great food,” he said.

Dee encouraged people to come and discover. “There will be people from Honduras, Mexico, Brazil,” she said. “We have New Zealand participating this year. We have Trinidad and Tobago and of course Mexico, India, Philippines.”

Learn more about the event at www.jifaf.com.