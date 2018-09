Jackson mayor honors WBBJ-TV team member with key to the city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson honored a longtime WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News staff member Wednesday.

Mayor Jerry Gist presented WBBJ videographer and editor Russell Goff with a key to the city.

Mayor Gist said the gesture is in recognition of Goff’s years of service to the community in helping to tell the stories of the city of Jackson.