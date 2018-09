Lane shift coming up at roundabout site

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is another traffic lane shift scheduled for 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the roundabout near downtown Jackson.

At the North Highland Avenue roundabout project, northbound traffic will begin to use the east side of the roundabout while construction continues in the center island.

Similar to the previous traffic shifts, it will begin shifting traffic around 7 a.m.