Mostly Cloudy With A Few Showers And Storms

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. Tropical Depression Gordon’s center makes it’s closet approach today as it moves WNW into eastern Arkansas. As we warm through the 70s and 80s this morning and afternoon. We’ll see both an increase in clouds and coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Main threat within the bands of showers, especially ones that train will be heavy rainfall. There will be areas still that have next to no rainfall at all though. Friday looks fairly similar, but a little warmer with more sunshine. This weekend however looks pretty wet as a cold front pushes south into the TN Valley and eventually stalls south of I-40.



