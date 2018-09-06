Mugshots : Madison County : 9/05/18 – 9/06/18

1/17 Diana Myers Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication, schedule VI drug violations

2/17 Antonio Walker Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication, schedule VI drug violations

3/17 Caleb Prather Violation of community corrections

4/17 Carmesha Lathan Failure to appear



5/17 Chasity Woods Simple domestic assault

6/17 Colin Barnett Violation of community corrections

7/17 Darius Currie Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

8/17 Deadrick Collier Violation of community corrections



9/17 Jo Ann Shappley Schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/17 Marcus Cole Violation of probation, failure to comply

11/17 Michael Pappis Violation of community corrections

12/17 Quinton Miles Violation of probation



13/17 Rhonda Scott Violation of community corrections

14/17 Richard Olee Violation of probation

15/17 Tervarian Martin Falsification of drug test result

16/17 Victor Harris Resisting stop/arrest



17/17 William Rainer Violation of probation



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/06/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.