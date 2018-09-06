Mugshots : Madison County : 9/05/18 – 9/06/18 September 6, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Diana Myers Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Antonio Walker Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Caleb Prather Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Carmesha Lathan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Chasity Woods Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Colin Barnett Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Darius Currie Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Deadrick Collier Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Jo Ann Shappley Schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Marcus Cole Violation of probation, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Michael Pappis Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Quinton Miles Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Rhonda Scott Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Richard Olee Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Tervarian Martin Falsification of drug test result Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Victor Harris Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17William Rainer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/06/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore