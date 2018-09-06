Oakmont Loaded Potato Salad

Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)

5 lbs red potatoes (skin on cut into bite size pieces)

12oz Applewood Smoked Bacon (cooked and chopped)

4 green onions chopped

3 boiled eggs chopped

1 1/2 cups sharp shreds cheddar cheese

1/2 cup mayo

3/4 cup sour cream

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp pepper

3 tbsp reserved bacon grease

Place cut potatoes into a large Dutch oven and cover in cool water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Continue boiling and cook for approximately five minutes or until potatoes are fork tender. Drain. Place your cooked potatoes in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of reserved bacon grease. Add cooked bacon, green onions, boiled eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, sour cream, paprika, salt, and pepper. Using a spatula stir well to combine all the ingredients. Transfer to a serving dish and top with fresh cut chives and sprinkle with paprika. Can be made a day in advance! Enjoy!