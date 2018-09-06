Oakmont Loaded Potato Salad
Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)
5 lbs red potatoes (skin on cut into bite size pieces)
12oz Applewood Smoked Bacon (cooked and chopped)
4 green onions chopped
3 boiled eggs chopped
1 1/2 cups sharp shreds cheddar cheese
1/2 cup mayo
3/4 cup sour cream
1/2 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp pepper
3 tbsp reserved bacon grease
Place cut potatoes into a large Dutch oven and cover in cool water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Continue boiling and cook for approximately five minutes or until potatoes are fork tender. Drain. Place your cooked potatoes in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of reserved bacon grease. Add cooked bacon, green onions, boiled eggs, cheddar cheese, mayo, sour cream, paprika, salt, and pepper. Using a spatula stir well to combine all the ingredients. Transfer to a serving dish and top with fresh cut chives and sprinkle with paprika. Can be made a day in advance! Enjoy!