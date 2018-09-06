Pope Elementary welcomes special guests for Grandparents Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — During lunch time at Pope Elementary School, the students usually sit with their fellow classmates, but on Thursday they had a special guest sitting with them.

“I wish they could be here every day,” said first grader Allison Mann as she celebrated Grandparents Day with her grandmother, Diane Lambert.

Lambert thinks being with her granddaughter for lunch is a blessing.

“It’s really an opportunity and a blessing to be able to be with our granddaughter, to share a part of their lives and to see them grow up into nice young women,” Lambert said.

Ardalia Smith also took advantage of this opportunity by taking off work to make sure she was there.

“Because this is my first Grandparents Day. Usually I’m working, but I made it a point to take off so I could spend Grandparents Day with her today,” Smith said.

First grader Robert Woods says it’s always a good time when grandma is around.

“Like when sometimes I get a little bit mad, she would cook me some pie,” he said.

Smith says with events like this, it’s important to show her granddaughter her support.

“It’s very important just to show the school we support our kids and our grandchildren,” Smith said.

More luncheons and events for Grandparents Day will take place Friday and Monday.