Recently elected Madison Co. commissioners meet for orientation

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Madison County Commission held orientation for new commissioners, Thursday.

Eight new members were sworn in last week, re-elected commissioners were also sworn in.

All 25 commissioners attended the meeting Thursday.

County commission chairman, Gary Deaton spoke on the importance of this orientation for both new and returning commissioners.

“(We) go back and review the things… understand what our responsibility is… understand how the county operates.. understand all the department heads, what their function is and understand the source of revenue that funds the county,” said Deaton.

The Madison County Commission will hold their first meeting on September 17.