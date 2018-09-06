TBI: Blog helps ID body found in 1985; agents ask public for info

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for information after a fingerprint match reveals the identity of a body found more than 30 years ago.

Last month, investigators were able to identify the body of a homicide victim found in 1985 along Interstate 75 in Campbell County in East Tennessee, according to a news release from the TBI.

Agents were made aware last month of a blog that focused on missing person cases, and Tina Marie McKenney Farmer, who had been reported missing from Indiana, was listed on the website, according to the release.

Farmer matched the description of the unidentified woman found in Campbell County, and her fingerprints resulted in a match.

TBI agents are working with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department to obtain more information about the victim.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Agents hope the public can help solve the case.

Anyone with information, specifically about who Farmer may have been with before her death, is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.