Benjamin H. “Ben” Holdridge, Jr.

Mr. Benjamin H. “Ben” Holdridge, Jr., age 75 of Milan, Tennessee, formerly of Paris, passed away on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Dogwood Pointe Assisted Living in Milan. His funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Hansen of First United Methodist Church in Paris to officiate. Burial will follow the service in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Named as pallbearers are Rookie Edwards, Waid Green, David Alsup, and Curt Taylor. Visitation is scheduled on Saturday, after 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Ben Holdridge, Jr. was born in Camden, Tennessee on May 12, 1943 to the late Ben H. Holdridge, Sr. and the late Morella Brown Holdridge. He is survived in death by his sister: Anne Simons of Milan, Tennessee, niece: Marty Sutton, newphew: David (Melinda) Simons, great nieces and great nephews: Clint and Collin Sutton; Jerrica Moore, Shelby Simons, Brayden Simons, and Mitchell Simons, and one great-great niece: Jenna Sutton. Besides his parents, Ben is preceded in death by his brother-in-law: Jerry Simons.

Mr. Holdridge formerly lived in the Russwood Community near Paris Landing. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Paris where he served as an usher for many years. Ben formerly worked at Holley Carburetor and for the Milan Arsenal.

Memorials for Ben H. Holdridge, Jr. may be made to:

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America,

322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor,

New York, NY 10001