Cold Front Coming Through this Weekend

Weather Update – 6:00 p.m. – Friday, September 7th

Showers and thunderstorms have been moving through the Mid-South again today associated with what’s left of Tropical Depression Gordon. Unfortunately the chance for rain will linger into the evening with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during area high school football games. Northwest Tennessee and those near the Mississippi River seem to have the best chance for wet weather tonight.



TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening and through the night. Gordon will start moving northeast with temperatures dropping to the lower 70s by Saturday morning under cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be a warm and cloudy day with another round of showers and thunderstorms in the area. Rain will be likeliest when the cold front moves in, which is forecast to be during the evening Saturday and overnight into Sunday but periods of rain and thunderstorms are possible at all times of the day tomorrow.

Expect a wide amount of variability in the amount of rainfall West Tennessee gets tomorrow. Some spots may get a few tenths of an inch while others get 1″-3″ of rain! Either way, this weekend will likely bring Jackson to the 50″ mark for the amount of rain we’ve had since January 1st. We’ve only reached that milestone this early in the year two other times in recorded history. On the bright side, there’s a nice cool down and less humidity behind the incoming front to look forward to for next week! Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the full weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

