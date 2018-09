Crews change lanes at roundabout construction site

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crews changed the lanes Friday morning on the roundabout being constructed near downtown Jackson.

In this lane change, drivers heading northbound on North Highland Avenue are veering right to drive up and around the roundabout.

The southbound lanes, going toward downtown Jackson, are already doing this.

This is so crews can work on the center island of the roundabout.

They expect the project to be completed in November.