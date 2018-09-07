FBI offers reward in search for Memphis armed robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI is asking the public for help to find a man suspected in an armed robbery at a Memphis cafe.

Damien Fason, 32, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the July 11, 2017, robbery at gunpoint of a Memphis cafe, according to a news release from the FBI Memphis Field Office.

Fason should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300, Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.