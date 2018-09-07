Former prison employee accused of having $37K worth of drugs

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Investigators arrested a now former private prison employee accused of having tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs in her possession.

Savannah police said they arrested Regina McAfee, 35, on Wednesday on multiple drug counts.

“It’s something that I wouldn’t expect at all,” Jackey Gammill, a neighbor, said.

Savannah police said they found more than 2 pounds of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana and about 7.4 ounces of a white crystal substance believe to be “ice” style methamphetamine in McAfee’s home on Guinn Street. Savannah police said the drugs they seized are worth about $37,000 on the street.

“I didn’t know nothing about it,” Gammill said. “I was sound asleep.”

A CoreCivic spokesman said management at the South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton reached out to law enforcement and the Tennessee Department of Correction Tuesday after an officer refused to cooperate with a routine security check and resigned.

Clifton authorities said police found a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana inside McAfee’s vehicle at the facility.

“They also found numerous drug paraphernalia as well as manufacturing equipment for sales,” Clifton City Manager Doug Kibbey said.

Gammill said the situation concerns him. “You’ve just got to watch people,” he said. “It’s getting dangerous.”

Savannah police said McAfee is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

CoreCivic said it is cooperating with investigations by the Clifton Police Department and TDOC’s Office of Investigation and Compliance.