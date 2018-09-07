H. Thomas Woods

Hilluard Thomas Woods, 86, died peacefully at his daughter’s home in Jackson, TN, on Sunday, September 2, 2018. He was born on February 3, 1932, to Cleatus Woods, Sr., and Audry (Bradford) Woods. He married Rebecca Sue Nee on September 15, 1956.

Tom served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. During his service, he was trained as a barber, and that became his profession. He owned Tom’s Tonsorial Arts in Jackson. He was a member of Forest Heights United Methodist Church until he moved to Dyer, where he was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church and then Dyer First United Methodist Church.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, June Witherspoon. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Rebecca Sue; his daughter, Gaye Reginald (Richard) of Jackson: his son, Tom N. Woods (Cathy) of Boulder, CO; his grandchildren, Jennifer Jourdan (Ryan) of Beech Bluff, TN; Alex Woods of Seattle, WA; Emily Woods of Decatur, GA; and great-grandson, Austin Thomas Jourdan. He is also survived by his siblings, Sylvia Fisher, Shirley McGill (Mac), Becky George (Billy), Bill Woods (Betty), Martha Ellen Roberts, and Junior Woods (Reba), and 16 nephews and nieces as well as many great nephews and nieces.

Tom will be remembered as devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a great storyteller, as a man who never met a stranger, and as a man who always had a joke to tell. He was an enthusiastic and competitive gardener, and many neighbors and friends will miss his generous gifts of produce.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 2:00 PM at Dyer First United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Good Hope Cemetery in Dyer.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Good Hope Cemetery Association (Treasurer: Rita Tilley, 410 Old Dyersburg Rd., Dyer, TN 38330) or Dyer First United Methodist Church Building Fund (189 North Main St., Dyer, TN 38330). Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.