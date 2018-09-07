Madison Co. Courthouse gets security upgrade with metal detector

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re entering the Madison County Courthouse, there’s a couple of things you’ll have to do first.

For starters, place all items into the container provided. Second, proceed through the metal detector.

But not so fast — if you hear the meter beeping, it’s time for a pat down.

This new routine is due to the state legislature passing a new statute.

“If they’re in the courthouse and court goes into session, it is a felony for them to have a weapon,” Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said.

And if these weapons are brought in, security will ask you to return them to your car.

“People forgetting pocket knives, and we’re asking them to return those to their vehicles,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeff Tullos said. “A lot of us carry pocket knives. Just be mindful when you come to the courthouse to please leave those items in the car.”

Unfortunately for Jackson resident Doris Keen, she had to take a trip back to her car.

“Had a little something in my purse they didn’t like, so I had to come right back out over a little ole bitty knife,” Keen said.

Keen says the new system made her errands last an extra 10 minutes.

But for Jackson resident Claudell Brown, his experience didn’t take long at all.

“Didn’t take a minute, and the service was fast. The whole experience was probably five minutes,” Brown said.

Five minutes, 10 minutes, it all depends on what you bring in. But one thing is for certain — there are some who like the new security and some who don’t.

“I highly dislike it. It’s very disruptive,” Keen said.

“I think it’s more than worth it to be secure,” Brown said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says since the system is new, security will be lenient at first as they begin to use the new systems.