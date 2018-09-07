Mugshots : Madison County : 9/06/18 – 9/07/18

1/14 Nathan Ripley Failure to appear

2/14 Terry Wayne Day II Sex offender registry violations

3/14 Laron Blunt Aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

4/14 Mallory Dodd Aggravated assault



5/14 Adarius Murphy Violation of probation

6/14 Adriunna Sails Shoplifting

7/14 Alonna Woodard Shoplifting

8/14 Johntel Billings Robbery, assault



9/14 Julio Mendoza Jr. Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

10/14 Kenneth Kight Violation of probation

11/14 Kyle Allbright Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/14 Michael Watson Violation of probation



13/14 Olajuwon Barnes Failure to appear

14/14 Wayne Bradley Violation of community corrections





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/07/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.