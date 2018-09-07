Police: Bones found in bag by lake are missing man’s remains

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say bones found inside a small duffel bag near a lake in Tennessee are those of a missing man.

Police tell news outlets in a statement that the bag was discovered by Percy Priest Lake on Sunday. Police identified the bones inside Thursday afternoon as remains of 57-year-old Michael Lee Goff Jr.

Police say Goff’s mother reported him missing in May. They say a state Wildlife Resource Agency officer had found his bones on a bluff in a wooded area near an apartment complex.

A report from the medical examiner’s office had confirmed the bones are Goff’s. A forensic anthropologist will determine what caused his death.

Police spokesman Don Aaron has said that homicide and cold case detectives are investigating.