Scattered Storms Again On Friday

Weather Update – 8:06 a.m. – Friday, September 7th

Nearly every county in west Tennessee had rain falling somewhere Thursday afternoon and evening but the overall coverage of these showers was still somewhat isolated, and not everyone got rain by the end of the day! Today will bring another batch of scattered storms over the afternoon with highs around 89 degrees.

To be safe, just be prepared for another heavy downpour today! West Tennessee will be dealing with passing showers and thunderstorms today from the later hours of the morning through the early evening. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80s during the afternoon, and without rain, 90s are possible for those that stay dry. Wetter weather is looking more likely this weekend with a potential for 1″ or more of rain to fall between now and Monday.

A cold front will come into West Tennessee on Saturday and Sunday bringing cooler weather and a more likely potential for rain but still not a guarantee. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

