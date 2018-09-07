TBI adds Hardeman Co. man to Top 10 Most Wanted

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Hardeman County man to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Johnathon Shaquille Genes, 24, is wanted by the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to a release from the TBI.

Genes is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands five feet five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Genes’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.