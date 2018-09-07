TBI investigates death of inmate at Hardeman Co. Jail

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail.

The TBI says around 11 p.m. Wednesday, jail employees found 59-year-old Gregory Kent Shearin unresponsive in his cell’s bed.

The staff performed CPR on Shearin while waiting for medics.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is not yet word on a cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.