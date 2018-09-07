Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Tiffany Pettigrew

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches in Humboldt.

Tiffany Pettigrew has had several years of teaching experience around Gibson County.

“I’ve taught seventh grade, preschool and now I’m teaching kindergarten,” Pettigrew said. “This is my seventh year here at Stigall Primary. I’ve been a teacher for 14 years, counting this as my 15th year.”

Pettigrew previously worked at Humboldt Head Start and Milan Middle School.

She started her education in nursing.

“I had a heart change, because I saw how fun education could be and how you can take and see that light bulb moment in the children,” Pettigrew said.

She says moments like that are what drove her to become a teacher.

“I wanted to be an educator and I always had that in me, because I always like teaching Vacation Bible School and working in my church, and I always liked to play school, so that’s one reason I became a teacher,” she said.

She says the best part is when she sees her students are progressing in their education.

“When the parents say my child can do this and my child can do that, and they weren’t able to do that when they started school, that’s one thing that brings a joy to my heart,” Pettigrew said.

Pettigrew says that as long as she gets to impact at least one child, that’s what counts.

“When you see that you’ve made an impact in one child’s life, because as long as you reach one, you’ll reach a thousand,” she said.

Pettigrew will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.