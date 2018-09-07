Union University trustees meet, approve new board chairman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University trustees have approved a new board chairman.

Chad Wilson will now serve as board chairman, according to a release from the university.

A 2002 Union graduate, Wilson is president of Foundation Bank and a member of First Baptist Church in Jackson. He has been the board’s vice chairman since 2013.

Robyn Hari has now been appointed as vice chairwoman.

The meeting was the final one in the term of trustees Trent Bullock, Norm Hill and Lisa Rogers, who has served as the board chairman since 2015, the release says.

Union trustees have also approved a 3.5 percent increase in tuition and fees for the 2019-20 school year, the second lowest percentage increase in the last 24 years, according to the release.