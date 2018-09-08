Heavy Rain And Much Cooler Temperatures

Weather Update – 9:05 a.m. – Saturday, September 8th

A low end threat for severe weather will exist through tonight and early Sunday morning. Heavy downpours with localized flooding may occur in the evening and overnight hours of Saturday. A couple of storms could push the limits to become severe with cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds.

Saturday will be a warm and cloudy day with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the area. Rain will be likeliest when the cold front moves in, which is forecast to be during the evening Saturday and overnight into Sunday but periods of rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon as well.

Expect a wide amount of variability in the amount of rainfall West Tennessee gets today. Some spots may get a few tenths of an inch while others get 1″-3″ of rain! Either way, this weekend will likely bring Jackson to the 50″ mark for the amount of rain we’ve had since January 1st. We’ve only reached that milestone this early in the year two other times in recorded history. On the bright side, there’s a nice cool down and less humidity behind the incoming front to look forward to for next week! Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Monday and Tuesday morning and only warm up to the 70s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday afternoons. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the full weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – Facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com