Madison county republicans open new headquarters

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison county republicans now have a headquarters.

Republicans from west Tennessee came out to the new headquarters on Conrad Drive Saturday morning.

They heard from republicans Ed Jackson, David Kustoff and Marsha Blackburn.

They will have their first meeting in the new headquarters October 8th.

Democrat Phil Bredesen’s Jackson office has been open for two months.

It’s located on E. Lafayette street.