Antique shop starts up brunch service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local antique store begins a Sunday brunch cafe.

Carraige House Antique Market and Cafe has been open for 15 years.

The antique shop previously offered a lunch option but has now branched into the brunch market.

The owner decided to expand their hours after hiring a new chef.

She says the goal is for people to eat, then shop all afternoon.

The cafe will be changing their brunch menu every two weeks.