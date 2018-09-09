Below Average Temperatures Continue For Monday

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Sunday, September 9th

Today was an early taste of Fall! Our high for today was 73°F, which was reached at 3 a.m. that morning. During the daytime though, highs never reached the 70°F mark for Jackson.

Most areas were in the upper 60s today, about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. The last time we saw highs below 70°F was back in April 26th of this year. Tonight we’ll be cool, calm and cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and light winds out of the north.

TOMORROW:

Monday we’ll still be below average, but around 5-10 degrees warmer than Sunday’s highs. The cloud cover does linger around a bit but we could see some sun break through in the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s, depending on how much of that sunshine will peek through.

Lower rain chances are expected for much of the week. Some diurnally driven scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday, but for the most part it ranges from a 20-30 percent chance. Temperatures do slowly increase back to average, with highs in the upper 80s by the end of the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

