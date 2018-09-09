Feeling like Fall with Wet Weather Sunday Morning

Weather Update – 7:00 a.m. – Sunday, September 9th

Showers and a few thunderstorms are still scattered about West Tennessee this morning, and it’s likely that we’ll remain in this rainy pattern through lunchtime today, so keep that umbrella handy! During the afternoon however, the showers will leave the area and it’ll be rain-free again though still cloudy.

Now temperatures this morning are in the middle to upper 60s, but get this, we may actually struggle to reach 70°F in some spots today! Generally, we’ll be reaching the lower 70s this afternoon but it shouldn’t get much warmer than that with winds from the northwest at 5-10 miles per hour. The humidity will take a hit today too leading to temperatures dropping to the upper 50s by Monday morning with dry conditions tonight but cloudy skies continuing.

