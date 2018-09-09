Firefighters climb steps to remember the lives lost on 9/11

Union City, Tenn. — Step, after step, after step. Over 300 hundred firemen climbed flights of stairs in the twin towers. Putting their lives at risk for others. Doing what many wouldn’t have the courage to do.

Saturday those steps are remembered as firefighters from all over Tennessee take steps for the lives lost on 9/11.

“We do this in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attack, of course its an important thing to our country as well as the local fire service,” said Union City Fir Department Capt. Tim Harper.

Over 40 firefighters volunteered to take a trip up 12 flights of stairs 10 times.

“They’re wearing 70 pounds worth of gear including the tools and all the protective equipment they’re wearing, it’s pretty hot and humid so it’s a pretty serious physical event,” said Harper.

An event that takes a little more than physical strength.

“Discovery Park got a local 3rd grade class to draw the posters and stuff for words of encouragement for the firefighters participating, it was a good thing we really appreciate it,” said Harper.

Encouragement well needed the higher they got, but once at the top, firefighters are reminded of why they climb.

“Also a special little slide showing the three hundred and forty four firefighters that lost their lives with a little bit of music,” said Discovery Park of America Marketing Assistant Director Katie Jarvis.

An honor for the firefighters and for some an emotional time.

“I mean all the people who lost their lives on that day its just a really, I’m getting emotional talking about it, but just um, its just something that you will never forget,” said Jarvis.