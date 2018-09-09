Toys for Tots Trot 5k raises money for underprivileged children

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community came out to run and walk with marines for the 3rd annual Toys for Tots Trot.

The 5k is hosted by Captain Jack Holland of the the Marine Corps League Detachment.

People were encouraged to come out to raise money for the Toys for Tots Trot program.

Their mission is to make a better Christmas for underprivileged children in their community.

Finishing first, one participant says knowing he’s running for a good cause helped keep him motivated.

“I really enjoy that, that’s one of the reasons I like to run these races. It helps people and does something that’s good for your health.”

All proceeds from the run will provide toys for children for the upcoming holiday season.