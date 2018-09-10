A new candidate in the running for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn–Educator Dr. Jerry Woods made it very clear how he expects to win the people of Jackson over, as well as his vision for the Hub City.

“By convincing them that is a valuable candidate, not only that this is a valuable candidate but this is a candidate that can win for all the people,” said Woods.

In order to convince voters, woods has goals to help Jackson move forward.

“Encourage economic value, and as I said earlier to improve, sustain and protect the neighborhood,” said Woods.

Growing up in his own neighborhood in south Madison County, Woods said he had an upbringing that influenced him to run for mayor.

“Outstanding parents that encouraged me and my sisters and brothers, we could be anything that we wanted to be and that was the main motivation,” said Woods.

Woods said it’s not just his experiences that motivated him, but time he spent as an educator, superintendent and leader that qualifies him to run for mayor.

“In fact, I think that your even more qualified to be a mayor being in the educational arena,” said Woods.

Education is something woods knows all too well. He was a former Associate Professor of educational leadership at the University of Tennessee at Martin and former Superintendent for both the Clinton, Tennessee school district and Forest City, Arkansas.

Woods says he’s anxious to hear what the community has to say.

“I will be conducting listening tours whether formal or informal, I’ve already been doing those, to hear what the citizens have to say, we have to get workable solutions from the people that it affects,” said Woods.

Woods says he will continue to be involved in the community during the mayoral campaign.

Woods will face former Jackson City Councilman Scott Conger and current District 73 State Representative Jimmy Eldridge in the city’s general election next May.