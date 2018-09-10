Cleo Davis

She was united in marriage to Varries G. Davis. She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband, 9 brothers and sisters, and one grandson. Survivors include one sister, Hazel Loftin of Denton, NC

Two daughters and one son, Barbara Richardson of Lenoir City, TN, Wanda Smith of Savannah, TN, and Mike Davis of Savannah, TN, 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

She loved her family, friends, and her church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and mamo. She retired from Brown Shoe and was a member of Grace Sanctuary Church. She loved her flowers, working in her yard, going to church, and just being a good neighbor, doing what her hands found to do to help others.

Services were held September 9, 2018 at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah, TN with Pastor Herman Williams officiating the service. Burial followed at Mt. Hermon Cemetery.