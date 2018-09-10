Cool for Now, But Warmer Later This Week

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, September 10th

It’s been Fall-like since the cold front came through and we’re heading for another cool night tonight! Temperatures are unseasonably cool, but we are almost officially done with Summer as the first full day of Fall is now less than two weeks way! We’ll be warming up and getting more humid during the second half of the week.

TONIGHT

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy in West Tennessee tonight, but temperatures may still manage to drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Tuesday morning. We’ll remain rain free with light winds too.

Another Fall-like day is forecast for tomorrow! Temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s will reach the upper 70s during the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. It should be a great day to kick off the West Tennessee State Fair in Jackson. There’s only a 10% chance for rain in southwest Tennessee, and showers become more likely the farther south of the Tennessee-Mississippi border you go. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including details on how warm and muggy it’ll get later this week, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE

Hurricane Florence is a category 4 hurricane and forecast to make landfall in the southeastern United States on Thursday. The associated risk of life-threatening impacts well inland into central North Carolina, including damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall, is increasing.

Though this storm will not impact West Tennessee, everyone that is in the path is being strongly encouraged to continue to closely monitor the latest forecast and to ensure their emergency kits and hurricane plans are in place. They should be making a pledge to prepare now, complete an emergency preparedness plan, or update their emergency kit, and be an example by sharing their preparedness story with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. They’ll need to be sure to account for pets, as most local shelters do not permit them.

If you have family in that area, make sure they’re closely watching the very latest developments as evacuations are already being ordered. We’ll keep this page updated with those details too!

