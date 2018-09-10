Dr. Jerry Woods announces run for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another mayoral candidate is looking for your vote.

Dr. Jerry Woods has announced he is running for mayor of Jackson.

Woods made the announcement Monday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

He is currently an educational consultant as well as president of the 100 Black Men of West Tennessee.

Woods also serves on the Jackson Arts Council board and the Jackson-Madison County Library board.

We will have more on Woods and his announcement on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10.