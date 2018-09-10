Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441 Name: City & State James D. Witherspoon of Puryear, Tennessee Age: 60 Place of Death: Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky Date of Death: Friday, September 07, 2018 Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time Date/Place of Birth: March 18, 1958 in Paris, Tennessee Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Robert B. Witherspoon, preceded and Sue Lowry Witherspoon of Paris, TN Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Bobbi McCurdy Witherspoon, Married: February 13, 2014; Preceded: March 5, 2017 Daughters: City/State Ashley (Larry) Horath, Puryear, TN Sons: City/State Chase (Cristy) Witherspoon, Puryear, TN Sisters: City/State Janice (Thomas) Buckle, Henry, TN Brothers: City/State Robert L. (Janice) Witherspoon, Henry, TN Terry (Jackie) Witherspoon, Paris, TN David Witherspoon, preceded Grandchildren: Four: Lilly Horath, Gavin Witherspoon, Liam Witherspoon, and Maverick Witherspoon. Personal Information: Mr. Witherspoon previously owned and operated Transworks in Paris.