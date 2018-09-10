| Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|
|Name: City & State
|James D. Witherspoon of Puryear, Tennessee
|Age:
|60
|Place of Death:
|Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky
|Date of Death:
|Friday, September 07, 2018
|Funeral Time/Day:
|His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 18, 1958 in Paris, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Robert B. Witherspoon, preceded and
Sue Lowry Witherspoon of Paris, TN
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Bobbi McCurdy Witherspoon, Married: February 13, 2014;
Preceded: March 5, 2017
|Daughters: City/State
|Ashley (Larry) Horath, Puryear, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Chase (Cristy) Witherspoon, Puryear, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Janice (Thomas) Buckle, Henry, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Robert L. (Janice) Witherspoon, Henry, TN
Terry (Jackie) Witherspoon, Paris, TN
David Witherspoon, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Four: Lilly Horath, Gavin Witherspoon, Liam Witherspoon, and Maverick Witherspoon.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Witherspoon previously owned and operated Transworks in Paris.