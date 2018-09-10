James D. Witherspoon

WBBJ Staff,

 
 Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                       Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State James D. Witherspoon of Puryear, Tennessee
Age: 60
Place of Death: Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky
Date of Death: Friday, September 07, 2018
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time
Date/Place of Birth: March 18, 1958 in Paris, Tennessee
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Robert B. Witherspoon, preceded and

Sue Lowry Witherspoon of Paris, TN
Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

 Bobbi McCurdy Witherspoon, Married: February 13, 2014;

                                                    Preceded: March 5, 2017
Daughters: City/State Ashley (Larry) Horath, Puryear, TN
Sons: City/State Chase (Cristy) Witherspoon, Puryear, TN
Sisters: City/State Janice (Thomas) Buckle, Henry, TN
Brothers: City/State Robert L. (Janice) Witherspoon, Henry, TN

Terry (Jackie) Witherspoon, Paris, TN

David Witherspoon, preceded
Grandchildren: Four: Lilly Horath, Gavin Witherspoon, Liam Witherspoon, and Maverick Witherspoon.
Personal Information: Mr. Witherspoon previously owned and operated Transworks in Paris.