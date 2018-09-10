Gloomy And Cool Today

Weather Update–

The main theme for Monday will be the gloomy skies. There may be some bouts of sunshine this morning mainly in northwest Tennessee. Otherwise temperatures will be a bit slow to respond to the warming today which should keep our highs this afternoon in the middle to upper 70s. There may be a few sprinkles as well. Otherwise I think we stay mostly dry. Models are hinting at some breaks in the cloud cover towards evening. This might allow the low temperatures to fall into the upper 50s overnight! Warmer weather will return through mid to late week.



