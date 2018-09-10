Hardeman Co. fugitive captured in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardeman County man has been captured after being added Friday to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted.

Johnathon Shaquille Genes, 24, was taken into custody Sunday without incident at a residence in Jackson, according to the TBI.

Genes was wanted by the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Genes was captured with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and a K-9 unit with the Jackson Police Department.