Heather Scott announces bid for Tennessee governor

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Another name will be on the ballot for governor of Tennessee.

Heather Scott has announced her candidacy for governor.

Although Scott is a member of the Libertarian party, she will be listed on the ballot as an independent.

Scott served two terms as a Wilson County commissioner in Middle Tennessee from 2002 until 2010.

Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean will also be on the ballot.