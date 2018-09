Local College holds film screening commemorating Suicide Prevention Month

JACKSON, Tenn.–Suicide is the third leading cause of death among African Americans, ages 10-24 in west Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and in commemoration of Suicide Prevention Month–a local college is aiming for change.

Tuesday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m, Lane College is hosting a film screening of “Ripple Effect”.

It will be held inside the Chambers-McClure Academic Center Auditorium.